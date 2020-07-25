Luton Town boss Nathan Jones will be looking to bolster his squad this summer after securing their Championship status for next season.

The Hatters’ manager will be eager to boost his midfield options and should move back in for Bristol City midfielder Tyreeq Bakinson.

Bakinson, who is 21 years old, is a player Jones knows well from his first spell at Kenilworth Road. The youngster started his career at Luton before switching to Ashton Gate three years ago.

However, the promising young midfielder has only made one first-team appearance for the Robins and has been loaned out to Newport County and Plymouth Argyle since his move there.

Luton should therefore try and tempt him back to the place where he started his career and add more depth to their midfield department.

Bakinson impressed on loan at Plymouth during the second-half of the past campaign and helped the Pilgrims earn promotion to League One.

He has got plenty of senior experience under his belt now having played 42 times for Newport when they reached the League Two Play-Offs in the 2017/18 campaign.

Bakinson faces a tough ask in breaking into Bristol City’s side next term and could face the prospect of being loaned out again for a third time. Luton should swoop in for him and test their fellow Championship sides’ resolve.

Jones may look to use some of his previous contacts from his first spell with the Hatters as he looks to bring in some of his own players to the Bedforshire outfit.

Will Luton push up the table next season?