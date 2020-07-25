Carlos Corberán will be looking to put his own stamp on his newly inherited Huddersfield Town squad this summer after joining from Leeds United U23’s. Here are five players he could target from his former club-

Mateusz Bogusz- It is unlikely that he will be in Leeds’ first-team plans for the Premier League next term so a loan move to the Championship would be beneficial to him. The Poland Under-21 international would add more options and depth to Huddersfield’s attacking options. He is poised to leave Leeds on loan for next season, as reported by The72.

Kamil Miazek- Huddersfield will be in the hunt for a new goalkeeper or two over the coming weeks and Corberán could see the 6ft 5inc as an option for the Yorkshire side.

Jordan Stevens- The 20-year-old joined the Whites two years ago from Forest Green Rovers and has since been a key player for their Under-23’s. He has made five appearances for Leeds’ senior side since his move to Elland Road but may be seeking more experience out on loan.

Leif Davis- He is highly-rated by Marcelo Bielsa’s side but is a player Corberán likes from the Championship title winners. The defender has played 10 times for their first-team but again is not guaranteed regular football in the top flight next term. Could he benefit from a season-long loan with the Terriers?

Pascal Struijk- The Holland youth international is another defender Huddersfield could look at from their Yorkshire counterparts. He moved to Leeds in 2018 having previously spent time on the books at Eredivisie duo ADO Den Haag and Ajax.





Will Carlos Corberán be a hit at Huddersfield?