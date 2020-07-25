Leeds United’s scouting network unearthed a gem in Mateusz Bogusz. By the age of 16 he was already a first-team player for Ruch Chorzow. He went on to play 33 games for the Polish side (5 goals/1 assist) before being snapped up by the Whites where he’s featured for the Under-23s. He made his senior league debut in the 4-0 win against Charlton but speaking to Polish reporter Radoslaw Przybysz he says he’s not satisfied.

The two seasons that he has spent at Elland Road has seen him catch the eye of the coaching staff, many positive things said about him. His displays for Carlos Corberan’s Under-23s had singled him out as a player to watch. That put him on the first-team radar, the 18-year-old Poland Under-21 international finding his way to the senior team bench.

His debut against Charlton, although hard=earned has left the youngster somewhat disappointed with him adding, in conversation with Przybysz, that his intention was “not only to debut but to bring more to the team.”

Bogusz spoke about many things in his conversation with reporter Przybysz, particularly giving an insight into the dedication that Marcelo Bielsa puts into the analysis and training aspects of the Whites play. One thing that Bogusz does confirm is that there is a new deal in the offing, plus an expectation that he will gain his experience away from the club. On this he says:

“I wanted to go on loan this season, but Bielsa didn’t let anyone go. Now I will be gone one hundred percent, we’ve already talked about it. First I will sign a new contract and then I will go on loan.“

That news, from the horse’s mouth so-to-speak, would technically give Leeds United their third confirmed signing of the summer behind Helder Costa and Illan Meslier. However, his assertion that he will be going out on loan is also of interest. On this he adds:

“I do not know yet. I have various offers, but I have to deal with the club because they said they won’t let me anywhere. I don’t know yet whether the Championship or to another country. I think that in days I will know where I will go.“

It is no wonder that Bogusz has “various offers”, he is a player that Leeds United value very much and one who has taken to the rigours and demands of English football like a duck to water. It will be a benefit to Leeds United, in the long-run, that the young Pole will gain this vital exposure to first-team football, rather than being subjected to the confines of age-level football for the Under-23s.

