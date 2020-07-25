Hull City are looking to strike a new deal with Angus MacDonald, as detailed on their retained list published on their official club website.

The Tigers are hoping the ex-Reading and Barnsley defender stays at the KCOM Stadium in League One next season.

Grant McCann’s side have announced their retained list with Rob McKenzie, Kevin Stewart, Jon Toral and Will Mannion leaving the club as free agents. Jackson Irvine, Eric Lichaj and Stephen Kingsley left earlier this summer.

Loanees Herbie Kane, Matthew Pennington and Josh Bowler have also returned to their parent clubs.

MacDonald, who is 27 years old, will have to weigh up Hull’s new contract offer to him and decide whether he wants to play third tier football.

He joined the Yorkshire side in January 2018 and has since made 21 appearances.

The ex-England Under-19 international started his career at Reading and had loan spells away as a youngster at Basingstoke Town, Torquay United and AFC Wimbledon before leaving the Madejski Stadium.

MacDonald dropped into non-league with spells at Salisbury City and Torquay United before Barnsley snapped him up in 2016.

He played 54 games for the Tykes and chipped in with two goals before switching to Hull two years ago.

Keeping MacDonald at the club for League One next season would be a good bit of business for the Tigers. They are expecting interest in defenders Jordy de Wijs and Reece Burke so cover/depth in that area would be handy.

Will MacDonald stay at Hull?