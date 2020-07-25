Keiren Westwood faces an uncertain future at Sheffield Wednesday.

The experienced goalkeeper still has a year left of his contract at Hillsborough but looks to be on his way out this summer.

Westwood, who is 35 years old, has fallen out of favour under Garry Monk and hasn’t trained with the Championship side since the return to football after lockdown.

When asked about the Irishman’s future in South Yorkshire, Monk said, as per the Sheffield Star: “There’s been nothing on the players that are contracted to the club at all from anywhere.

“I haven’t been focused on that as you can imagine for any of the contracted players, there’s been no information or anything said to me about that side of it.”

He added: “It’s an ongoing thing, we’ll see in the coming weeks what the potential situations might be for all the situations for what we might face.”

Westwood joined Sheffield Wednesday in 2014 and has since made 163 appearances for the Owls over six seasons.

He helped them get into the Play-Offs in 2016 and 2017 and was seen as one of the best goalkeeper’s outside the Premier League.

Prior to his move to Hillsborough, the Republic of Ireland international had spells at Manchester City, Carlisle United, Coventry City and Sunderland.

Wednesday have opted for Cameron Dawson and Joe Wildsmith during Monk’s tenure and are likely to let Westwood leave this summer if the right offer/club comes in for him to avoid losing him for free in 2021.

Should SWFC keep Westwood?