Scottish giants Rangers have confirmed on their official club website that former Wigan Athletic loan star Leon Balogun has signed on a free transfer.

Defender Leon Balogun was a star performer for Wigan Athletic after joining on loan in the January transfer window. He made the move to the DW Stadium to allow him to get more game time away from Brighton and Hove Albion.

Now, with Balogun’s departure from Brighton confirmed, it has been revealed that he has found a new cloud. The centre-back has put pen to paper on a one-year deal with Rangers, with the club having the option to extend the deal by a further year.

Upon the announcement, Rangers boss Gerrard spoke to the club’s official website about Balogun’s arrival. He said he is happy to have brought the defender in to help develop the club’s younger players.

“I am pleased to secure the signature of Leon. He is an experienced centre half who will add strength and depth to our squad,” said Gerrard.

“His experience in the Premier League as well as his international pedigree strengthens our squad and will assist in the development of our young defenders.

“Leon has just finished a round of competitive fixtures with Wigan so will hit the ground running. He’s a positive and bright character and we are looking forward to his influence around the group”

Balogun starred while on loan with Wigan Athletic during the second half of the season. Balogun played in 11 games across all competitions for Wigan, losing just once. He helped keep six clean sheets in Paul Cook’s side’s strong second half of the campaign.

Now, with his move to Rangers confirmed, it will be interesting to see if Balogun can emulate the form he showed with Wigan in Scotland.

Do you think this is a good move for Balogun? Let us know what you think in the poll at the bottom of the page.

In other Wigan Athletic news, one of the club’s former players is rumoured to be attracting interest from both MK Dons and Burton Albion – find out more about that here.

Is Balogun a good signing for Rangers?