Ahead of the 2020/21 League One campaign, Peterborough United will be looking to add at least one new face to their midfield ranks.

Peterborough United are keen to bring some of their young stars into the senior plans this season to provide more options in the midfield department.

However, with Louis Reed and Jack Taylor the only senior defensive midfielders on the books, a new, more experienced option could prove to be a clever move for Posh.

One player Peterborough United should look at is recently released midfielder Richie Smallwood. Smallwood’s departure from Blackburn Rovers was confirmed on Friday, announcing that his time at Ewood Park has come to an end after three years.

Smallwood would be a solid signing for Posh. He hasn’t played much football in the past year but given his League One and Championship pedigree, he could be a good mentor for some of Peterborough’s academy stars, such as midfielders Kyle Barker, Harrison Burrows and more.

Smallwood, 29, won his first of two promotions from League One with Rotherham United, winning the play-offs in 2014. The midfielder also won promotion with Blackburn, helping them to 2nd place in League One in the 2017/18 campaign.

The free agent has notched up 320 career appearances, scoring 12 goals and laying on 18 assists from a defensive midfield role. He featured over 130 times for Rotherham from 2014 to 2017, proving to be key player for the Millers. Smallwood also spent three years with Rovers, playing 87 times.

With Posh hoping to win promotion next season, the signing of another experienced promotion winner could be big for Darren Ferguson’s side.

He may not fit the more “young and hungry” type player Posh are renowned for pursuing, but another experienced head such as Smallwood alongside the likes of George Boyd and Mark Beevers could prove to be a worthwhile acquisition for Posh.

It would be interesting to see if Peterborough United were open to pursuing a move for Smallwood. Posh fans, would you welcome a summer move for Smallwood? Let us know what you think in the poll at the bottom of the page.

In other Peterborough United news, one of the club’s former players has linked up with a League One club – find out more about that here.

Would you like to see Peterborough United make a move for Smallwood?