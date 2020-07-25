According to a report from London News Online, Stoke City’s young goalkeeper Josef Bursik is being eyed by AFC Wimbledon.

AFC Wimbledon have already been linked with two loan moves for Championship goalkeepers this summer. As covered here on The72, the Dons are hoping to secure a deal for Birmingham City shot-stopper Connal Trueman.

Now, it has emerged that Wimbledon are looking at Stoke City’s young goalkeeper Josef Bursik. The ‘keeper spent last season on loan in League One with Accrington Stanely and now, it has emerged that the Dons are keen to bring Bursik back to the third tier on a temporary basis.

Bursik, 20, first spent time in Wimbledon’s academy before letting him join Stoke City. He picked up experience on loan with Accrington last season, keeping four clean sheets in 20 appearances.

As it stands, AFC Wimbledon only have one senior goalkeeper in their ranks. Nikola Tzanev is the only man available to Glyn Hodges in between the sticks, making the signing of a goalkeeper or two crucial for the club this summer.

Wimbledon have enjoyed success in bringing loan goalkeepers to Kingsmeadow in recent seasons. The likes of Cardiff City’s Joe Day, Bournemouth number one Aaron Ramsdale and Hull City man George Long have all spent time with the Dons previously.

Wimbledon fans, would you be happy with the signing of Bursik? Let us know what you think in the poll at the bottom of the page.

