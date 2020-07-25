Coventry City and Birmingham City linked defender Tom Flanagan has put pen to paper on a new deal with Sunderland, as confirmed on the Black Cats’ official website.

As covered here on The72 previously, Sunderland defender Tom Flanagan has been linked with a move to the Championship. Birmingham City and new boys Coventry City have been said keen on Flanagan but now, an update has emerged on his situation.

Flanagan – who was out of contract – has put pen to paper on a fresh deal with Sunderland. He has committed to two more years at the Stadium of Light, as confirmed on Friday evening.

The news will come as a blow to both Coventry City and Birmingham City, who are reportedly looking at bolstering their defensive options before the start of the 2020/21 campaign. Flanagan would have been a shrewd buy for the pair given his experience of both the Championship and League One.

Now, both the Blues and Sky Blues will have to look elsewhere for new defensive targets. Birmingham City will have the money made from Jude Bellingham’s sale to add a new defender if they wish. As it stands, it seems finding a new manager will be a bigger priority, however.

As for Coventry City, they have added a new full-back in Julien Dacosta but are yet to find a new centre-back. We looked at Sean Raggett as a potential option for Mark Robins side here on The72 – find out more about that here.

