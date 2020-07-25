According to West London Sport, QPR are keen on a permanent deal for Spurs loanee Luke Amos.

Spurs spent young midfielder Luke Amos out on loan last summer to allow him to pick up more experience of senior football. Amos linked up with QPR for the 2019/20 Championship campaign and now, his loan spell has come to an end.

However, it has now been claimed that QPR are keen to link up with Amos again. West London Sport writes that Rangers are keen to sign Amos on a permanent deal ahead of next season, but Mark Warburton’s side would be willing to bring him back on a temporary basis if needs be.

Amos, 23, has played in 35 games across all competitions for QPR since joining. He has started in 20 Championship matches, with his only two goals coming in a 5-3 loss to Barnsley. The Spurs man has mainly featured in defensive midfield, also appearing slightly further forward as a centre midfielder as well as at left-back when needed.

The 2019/20 campaign gave Amos his first taste of Championship football and with QPR interested in a potential return, it awaits to be seen if he ends up playing in the second tier on a more long-term basis.

A product of Spurs academy, Amos has previously spent stints on loan with Southend United and Stevenage as well as Queens Park Rangers.

QPR fans, would you like to see Amos return on a long-term basis?

