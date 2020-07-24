According to reporter Radoslaw Przybysz, in an interview on TVP Sport, Mateusz Bogusz is going to sign a new contract with Leeds United before heading out of Elland Road on loan. This news coming from Bogusz himself.

It’s been somewhat a frustrating year for the highly-rated Polish youngster who joined Leeds United with a bit of a fanfare. His time has been spent with the Under-23s, with whom he has impressed. He also featured seven times on the bench for the Whites before getting a run-out in the final game of the season.

The young Pole came on with 17 minutes remaining and showed a few glimpses of what he is capable of. That was his only experience for the Whites in the League, with a 90-minute appearance in the EFL Cup being his only senior team experience.

Bogusz spoke about many things in his conversation with reporter Przybysz, particularly giving an insight into the dedication that Marcelo Bielsa puts into the analysis and training aspects of the Whites play.

However, despite making his debut for the senior side, Bogusz implies that he hasn’t quite achieved the goals that he set himself. The 18-year-old central midfielder indicates this by saying his aim was “not only to debut, but to bring more to the team.”

One thing that Bogusz does confirm is that there is a new deal in the offing, plus an expectation that he will gain his experience away from the club. On this he says:

“I wanted to go on loan this season, but Bielsa didn’t let anyone go. Now I will be gone one hundred percent, we’ve already talked about it. First I will sign a new contract and then I will go on loan.“

The youngster is not sure of where he will go, or where this loan deal will take him but he is certain that he will be getting regular football away from Elland Road. He adds:

“I do not know yet. I have various offers, but I have to deal with the club because they said they won’t let me anywhere. I don’t know yet whether the Championship or to another country. I think that in days I will know where I will go.“

Wherever young midfielder Bogusz goes, he will be gaining a wealth of first-team experience that will only benefit him in the long run. It will also benefit Leeds United to have such a well thought of player out on loan and being battle-hardened with first-team football.

