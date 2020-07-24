It isn’t likely that central midfield will be a priority for Sheffield Wednesday.

They already have two great midfielders the majority of the Sky Bet Championship would want in the shape of Barry Bannan and Massimo Luongo. They also have some decent depth in Joey Pelupessy and some great youngsters coming through in Alex Hunt and Liam Shaw.

That doesn’t mean that the Owls don’t need some extra strength in the midfield. Sam Hutchinson has already gone and Kieran Lee is reported to be going. Hunt is a youngster and will need protecting from time to time and while Pelupessy can be handy in a pinch, he is not the sort of guy you want starting every 46 games.

So it is probably worth picking up one or two central midfielders this summer to make sure the right depth is there. And we have some suggestions, all coming from the free-agent market Wednesday will be utilizing this year.