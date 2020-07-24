According to the Glasgow Evening Telegraph, Livingston have turned down a £1m bid from Sky Bet Championship survivors Barnsley for their talented striker Lyndon Dykes.

It was a last-day, last-gasp survival effort for South Yorkshire club Barnsley in order to stay in the Championship. Facing a very dangerous Brentford side at Griffin Park, the Tykes had former Leeds United midfielder Clarke Oduor to thank.

The Tykes were all but down and out against the Bees, the 1-1 scoreline not enough to guarantee their second-tier survival. However, six minutes after coming on as a substitute, Oduor (91′) popped up to throw Barnsley that survival lifeline.

A bid for Dykes shows that the Oakwell outfit are moving away from thoughts of last season and are preparing for next season. Goals will be at a premium and will be the lifeblood for a further push to remain in the Sky Bet Championship for a further term.

24-year-old Australian-born Scot Dykes will give them a dual-threat upfront. In 25 appearances for Livingstone last season, the Gold Coast youngster scored 9 goals and added 8 assists in the SPL with 3 further goals and 2 assists coming in cup competitions. These goals included one in a 2-0 defeat of Celtic and a hat-trick against Ross County.

The Glasgow Evening Telegraph reports that Barnsley are not alone in the hunt for Dykes, a player that Livingstone value around the £2m mark. They say that SPL giants Rangers are also thought to be interested in the young centre-forward.

Interest such as that from Rangers will mean that Barnsley will have to decide quickly what their next move will be and whether it will be an increased bid.

Should Barnsley look to go in deeper for Lyndon Dykes with another bid?