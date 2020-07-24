Tom Flanagan has signed a new two-year contract with Sunderland as confirmed by the club website.

The 28-year-old defender is very experienced in Sky Bet League One. He came through the MK Dons academy and after several loan spells at teams such as Gillingham, Barnet and Plymouth Argyle, he would leave and join Burton Albion. He became a fan favourite at the Pirelli Stadium and impressed enough to get a move to Sunderland in 2018.

Over his two years at Sunderland, Flanagan has been a regular for the Black Cats and has made 50 appearances for them. He has also been able to score three goals for them. This has obviously impressed the management at Sunderland to keep him for another two years as they prepare for another push to get promoted from Sky Bet League One. They had another disappointing year as they missed out on a place in the play-offs this season.

Following the signing of the contract, Flanagan said: “It’s been an uncertain time in every sense, so it’s good to have it signed and sealed, and I’ll be raring to go once we return to training. I get on really well with the manager and I like his management style, so I’m really looking forward to the next two years. There is definitely unfinished business for me at the club, so I can’t wait to be back.”

His head coach Phil Parkinson added: “I’m really pleased that we’ve agreed a new deal with Tom. He’s a good character and an excellent professional, and we are all looking forward to working with him again during the upcoming season.”

