MK Dons have signed Carlton Morris on loan from Norwich City for the season as confirmed by the club website.

The 24-year-old striker came through the Norwich academy but while he has been seen as a top prospect for them, he has struggled to break through into their first team. This means that he has been loaned out a lot since becoming a professional. Before the move we are discussing today, he had been out on loan seven times.

It is now loan number eight after signing a temporary deal with MK Dons and his second move to MK Dons. His first loan with the club was when he signed for them at the start of January 2020 and would score two goals in ten league appearances for the club before the season was ended early due to the Coronavirus.

MK Dons obviously liked Morris a lot as they are bringing him back for this season as they look to push up the Sky Bet League One table.

Morris said: “I’m very happy to be back.

“As soon as I heard the Club were interested in extending the loan, it was an easy decision to make.

“It was very unfortunate that the season was cut short because since joining in January I was having a great time. I got on well with the lads in the dressing and felt a real connection with the fans and the Football Club in general.

“This is a Club really on the up under the gaffer and with the squad that we’ve got. it’s an exciting time to be part of things and we’ll be looking as high as we can next season.”

