Lincoln City have confirmed on their website that they have signed Ethan Ross from Colchester United.

The 23-year-old started his career in the Arsenal academy. However he never broke through there and ended up at the Cambridge United academy before signing for West Bromwich Albion. He would head out on loan to Worcester City and Redditch United before being released by the Baggies without making a single league appearance. He would then sign for Colchester but he would end up heading out on loan again, this time to Maidstone United, and would make four league appearances for the U’s before leaving this summer.

Ross has now signed for Lincoln after penning a one-year contract with them. It appears that he will be coming into the team as the reserve goalkeeper but during the contract talks, the 6ft 5in shot-stopper revealed he had talks with head coach Michael Appleton about challenging for the number one spot.

Ross said: “I’m over the moon, once I found there was interest from Lincoln, I was really excited to see what that beheld.”

“I felt like a fresh start was something I needed and jumped at the opportunity straight away, it’s a step up in league and a new challenge which is something I really wanted. I’m looking forward to kicking on and working really hard across the season and seeing where it takes me and the team.”

“I’m fully aware that I won’t be the only goalkeeper at the club and I know they’re not going to bring someone in who doesn’t want to play football. I know I’m going to have to compete and fight every day. When you work with good people you can bounce off each other and learn from each other, so I’m really excited to get going and see where it takes me.”

