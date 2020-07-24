Fulham are planning an audacious raid on West London rivals QPR as they look to sign Bright Osayi-Samuel according to a report from the Belgian publication HLN.

For a while, it seemed like Osayi-Samuel’s future was set. He was going to be leaving QPR but instead of heading elsewhere in the Sky Bet Championship, he’d be heading over to Belgium. Reports suggested that he had agreed to a deal to join the Belgian giants Club Brugge. They were usual competitors in the Champions League but have struggled in recent years.

But that deal ended up falling through and while Brugge are looking to complete that move, things have opened up for other teams to make their move. Allegedly, Osayi-Samuel is unsure about whether he should be heading abroad at this point in his career. Premier League Burnley are looking to add the pacy winger to their side but the headline-grabbing move is that QPR’s West London rivals Fulham are trying to persuade Osayi-Samuel to make the very short move to them.

Fulham do not know what league they will be playing in next season as they are in the Sky Bet Championship play-offs but it appears that no matter if they get promoted or not, they will remain interested in Osayi-Samuel. The fee QPR are said to be asking for is £4.7m and that shouldn’t be too much trouble for Fulham to pay, promotion or no promotion. With this interest and with him only having a year left on his deal, the R’s will struggle to keep one of their star men.

