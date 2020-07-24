According to Teesside Live, League One side Oxford United are looking to make Middlesbrough loanee Marcus Browne’s move permanent.

The 22-year old has enjoyed two successful loan spells at Oxford United, and now manager Karl Robinson wishes to make a fresh move for the Middlesbrough winger.

Browne only signed for the Teessiders last summer but failed to make an impression in the first team, making just four starts during his time at the club. He made 13 appearances in total, scoring no goals.

However, at Oxford United, his form certainly helped propel the U’s up the league table, with Robinson’s side eventually finishing fourth behind the eventual-promoted trio of Coventry City, Rotherham United, and Wycombe Wanderers.

In 14 league games, Browne scored five goals and registered four assists, including one goal in the Play-Off semi-final away at Portsmouth.

There are a lot of loose ends at his parent club Middlesbrough at the moment with no permanent manager in place. So it isn’t known whether a new boss will come in and want to see Browne in pre-season before making their mind up whether he stays or goes.

His form in the latter stages of the season at Oxford United could certainly persuade a new manager to rethink letting the youngster leave on the cheap.

It has been apparent that Middlesbrough are in desperate need of wide players in the past couple of seasons, and Browne was signed to fill the void long term. Instead of dipping into the transfer market this summer, it remains to be seen whether the former-West Ham wide man will get a second chance.