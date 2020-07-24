Leeds United are considering a move for Southampton’s Angus Gunn according to a report from the Daily Mail.

It has been a fantastic season for the Whites. They are the champions of Sky Bet Championship, sealing their long-awaited promotion back to the Premier League. While lots of their players have become heroes due to this, one of their players has been subject to plenty of criticism since his move to Elland Road.

That is Kiko Casilla, the shot-stopper who moved from Real Madrid to West Yorkshire last season. He has not been consistent in the net for Leeds and has often made mistakes that cost Leeds games throughout the season. Because of this, Leeds are looking to strengthen in that area of the team. Every point will be crucial next season if they want to stay in the Premier League for longer than a season and they can’t afford Casilla’s mistakes if they want to avoid the drop.

They haven’t completely decided who they want yet but Gunn is in the conversation is the keeper they want to sign. The son of former Norwich City player Bryan, Gunn currently plays for Southampton but has struggled to hold onto a first team spot there. This means that he may be open to a move, especially if it means he will be the number one goalkeeper. This is a player Leeds have been interested in before right at the start of the Marcelo Bielsa era in 2008 but it might finally happen this summer.

