According to an exclusive report from TEAMtalk, recently released former-Sheffield Wednesday left-back Morgan Fox is attracting the attention of a whole host of Championship clubs.

Morgan Fox opted not to sign on a new deal at Hillsborough, instead choosing to try his luck elsewhere as he became a free agent.

However, Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk says discussions are not finalised or over just yet, with the manager hoping Fox will put pen to paper soon.

The left-back is technically now free to agree terms with and join another club. The likes of Stoke City, Middlesbrough, Coventry City, and Nottingham Forest are all said to be keen for Fox to sign this summer.

The front-runners are Michael O’Neill’s Stoke side, who are actively looking to the transfer market for a left-back. Throughout the season the Potters have used Bruno Martins-Indi in that position despite signing the Dutchman as a centre-back.

Similarly, Tommy Smith was signed as a right-back from Huddersfield last summer but has helped fill the void at left-back this season.

Elsewhere, Coventry are hoping to sign players with Championship experience after being promoted to the second tier from League One as champions, and have identified Fox as a transfer target.

Both Middlesbrough and Nottingham Forest are hoping to build on last season’s positions, with Boro beating the drop on the final day, and Forest missing out on the Play-Offs in the final minutes after their 4-1 defeat to Stoke.

Since arriving at Sheffield Wednesday in 2017, Morgan Fox has gone on to make over 100 appearances for the Owls, scoring three goals.