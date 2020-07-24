Leeds United journalist Phil Hay has confirmed the club’s interest in Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez on Twitter in response to a Whites supporter.

Bernd Leno suffered an injury shortly after the restart and has been replaced in the Gunners goal by Martinez and he has impressed during his time between the sticks.

The Argentinian has kept nine clean sheets in 21 appearances for Mikel Arteta’s side and should Leno remain as the number one choice upon his return, Martinez would have a host of admirers assessing his availability.

A move to Elland Road may be an interesting option for Martinez if he does look to search for regular first-team football with Marcelo Bielsa’s side having now confirmed their promotion to the Premier League.

Leeds’ current number one goalkeeper Illan Meslier has now signed on a permanent deal following his loan spell but the youngster does lack first-team experience at the highest level which is something Bielsa could look to add to his squad.

There has also been reports that Leeds are interested in Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero.

Doubts are lingering over the future of more experienced Leeds goalkeeper Kiko Casilla who was Bielsa’s first choice stopper before he was banned for eight games due to being found guilty of racially abusing Jonathan Leko.

Leeds are sure to be in the market for a goalkeeper with real Premier League nous ahead of their long-awaited return to the top-flight.

Martinez has been hugely impressive for Arsenal since his reintroduction to the side and this transfer situation could be one to watch this summer.

Would Emiliano Martinez be a good signing for Leeds United?