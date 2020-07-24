According to a report from the East Anglian Daily Times, Ipswich Town have made free agent ‘keeper David Cornell one of their top targets, with Blackburn Rovers and Swansea City also said keen.

As covered here on The72 earlier this summer, former Northampton Town goalkeeper David Cornell has been linked with a move to the Championship. Previous reports said Derby County and Birmingham City were keen on Cornell, along with League One side Ipswich Town.

Now, fresh reports have emerged regarding transfer interest in the free agent ‘keeper. The East Anglian Daily Times have said Cornell has emerged as “leading contender” for Ipswich Town if they look to bring in a new goalkeeper.

Not only that, but Blackburn Rovers and Swansea City – Cornell’s first club – have also been said keen on the 29-year-old.

Cornell is available for nothing this summer after departing Northampton Town. He helped the Cobblers win promotion to League One after a strong 2019/20 campaign, in which he 14 clean sheets in 38 games. In total, Cornell played 108 times for Northampton, keeping 26 clean sheets.

A move to Ipswich would likely see Cornell be Paul Lambert’s number two, challenging Tomas Holy for a spot in the starting 11. A Championship move could have the same fate, with both Blackburn Rovers and Swansea City likely to be in the market for new goalkeepers this summer.

Would you like your club to make a move for Cornell this summer? Let us know what you think in the poll at the bottom of the page.

In other Swansea City news, one of the club’s star players has offered a comment on his future – have a look at what he had to say here.

Would you like your club to sign Cornell this summer?