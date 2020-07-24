According to a report from The Sun, Scottish giants Rangers are set to sign Wigan Athletic loan star Leon Balogun on a free transfer after his release from Brighton and Hove Albion.

Leon Balogun’s arrival at Wigan Athletic coincided with the Latics’ dramatic upturn in form. Balogun enjoyed a thoroughly successful stint with Wigan but upon the climax of the season, he is set for free agency.

Balogun’s deal with parent club Brighton and Hove Albion has come to an end. However, it seems that he will not be without a club for long. Scottish giants Rangers have reportedly agreed on a two-year deal with Balogun to bring him to Ibrox in a bargain deal.

Balogun is available for nothing and looks set to link up with Steven Gerrard at Rangers.

The defender starred while on loan with Wigan Athletic during the second half of the season. Balogun played in 11 games across all competitions for Wigan, losing just once. He helped keep six clean sheets in Paul Cook’s side’s strong second half of the campaign.

However, a 12-point deduction looks to have denied them of their Championship status, dropping them into the bottom three and succumbing them to League One football. The Latics’ appeal remains with the EFL but as it stands, they will be playing third-tier football next season.

As for Balogun, he will be looking to impress in Scotland with Rangers, where he will have the chance to play European football.

Is Rangers a good move for Balogun? Let us know what you think about the proposed deal in the poll at the bottom of the page.

In other Wigan Athletic news, one of the club’s former players has been linked with two League One sides – find out more about that here.

Is Rangers a good move for Balogun?