Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has claimed that West Bromwich Albion signing Filip Krovinovic for around £6million would be an “absolute bargain” in an interview with Football Insider.

Whelan believes that the Baggies need to retain their core players if they want to mount a serious challenge to stay in the Premier League next season.

Krovinovic has been on loan at the Hawthorns from Benfica this campaign and although he struggled during the first half of the season, he has been mightily impressive since the turn of the year.

There has been reports from The Telegraph suggesting that West Brom would like to turn his temporary deal into a permanent one which would be rumoured to cost around £6million.

Whelan says this could be a real coup for the club and one they should pursue. “£6million is the sort of money I think West Brom would be more than happy paying.”

“When you go to the Premier League, you can’t go to the Premier League and start spending willy nilly, it doesn’t work – you’ve got to be sensible, you’ve got to balance books, you’ve got to make sure the club’s in a healthy position as well.”

“I think West Brom have generally done that over their time anyway so I don’t see any fear there. I think they’d be getting a very, very good player for an absolute bargain price quite frankly.”

The Croatian has scored three goals and provided four assists during this campaign, but it is his link-up play and partnerships with the likes of Matheus Pereira and Callum Robinson which have really caught the eye.

West Brom tend to play with Jake Livermore and Romaine Sawyers in the heart of midfield whilst Krovinovic adds real creativity and energy when deployed alongside the duo.

