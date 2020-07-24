It was the culmination of two-year’s work by Marcelo Bielsa and his Leeds United squad but, after what seemed a lifetime to Leeds United fans, the Whites won promotion to the Premier League. It was rounded off in style with a 4-0 hammering of Charlton Athletic.

Leeds United fans suffered 16 years, over 740 games and 15 managers and largely disappointment before this promotion in the club’s centenary season. It represented a job done, trato hecho as they say in Spain. It was made more special in that it was achieved with the core of a squad that had dragged itself limping to a sorry 13th place at the end of the 2017/18 season.

Of course, promotion does mean that changes will need to be made with the playing staff and that will mean ins as well as outs for the Whites. The club’s scouting and backroom staff are busy looking at players that they feel will be able to do a job for the Whites in the Premier League. However, Leeds United do have a core of players they can rely on.

Here are three players who will be a success at Elland Road next season and who would benefit from more exposure.

Ian Poveda: Leeds United got Poveda on a free transfer from Manchester City and he came with Marcelo Bielsa saying that the young wing star was ready for the Championship. Before the last two games of the season, it was a couple of run-outs from the bench before he was shuffled away from the spotlight. However, in the last two games of this season, against Derby County and Charlton Athletic, Poevda showed that electric pace and ball control that will put many defenders on their heels.



Pascal Struijk: 20-year-old Struijk was one of those youngsters who were brought to Elland Road as part of a strategy of rebuilding the youth set-up with players from big sides on the continent. Struijk arrived from Ajax and instantly took to the Under-23s where he impressed with his size and general play. His first two appearances for Leeds United earlier this season left him a little down at his performance. However, over the last three games against Barnsley, Derby County and Charlton Athletic, Struijk impressed in the unfamiliar role of defensive midfield as he deputised for the injured Kalvin Phillips.

Jamie Shackleton: Out of this trio, Shackleton has had the most exposure this season. He had a couple of games at the start of the season where he played a substantial amount of time but, aside from that, it was the odd minute-or-so from the bench. However, he really showed his worth and potential in the victories over Derby County and Charlton Athletic with his energetic running and precise movement leading to goals in both games.

Who will have the biggest impact for Leeds United next season: Poveda, Struijk or Shackleton?