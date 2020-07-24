Blackburn Rovers have today confirmed that two strikers will be leaving the club upon the climax of the Championship campaign.

Dominic Samuel and fan favourite Danny Graham will be leaving Blackburn Rovers upon the end of their deals. Their departures leave Rovers with three striker options – Adam Armstrong, Ben Brereton and Sam Gallagher.

Here, we take a look at a striker Blackburn Rovers should look to bring in on a bargain deal to bolster their attacking options. Former Sheffield Wednesday hotshot Steven Fletcher should be on Tony Mowbray’s transfer shortlist ahead of the new season.

Fletcher is available for nothing after rejecting a new deal with Sheffield Wednesday.

At 33, the striker is still prolific at Championship level. The Scotsman netted 13 Championship goals in 27 appearances last season, proving he still knows where the back of the net is.

At times, Rovers’ frontmen have struggled for goals. Gallagher scored six in 42 Championship games, while Brereton scored once in 15 League games. Fletcher could bring some more goals to Ewood Park, given his proven Championship pedigree.

Fletcher would also add more experience to Blackburn’s attacking options. After Danny Graham’s departure, Adam Armstrong is the most experienced at Championship level with 146 games in the division. With Gallagher and Brereton struggling for goals at times, Fletcher could come in to help the pair with their development.

Whether or not Fletcher would be open to joining Blackburn Rovers is one obstacle, however. Links with Scottish giants Celtic have been doing the rounds (as per Edinburgh Live).

