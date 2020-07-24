Huddersfield Town have announced on their club website that they will be releasing Elias Kachunga, Collin Quaner and three more first-team players at the end of their contracts.

Even though Huddersfield currently have no manager after deciding to part with previous head coach Danny Cowley, they have already made their decisions on who to release at the end of the season.

The biggest name to departing the Terriers is Kachunga. He initially signed on loan for Huddersfield back in 2016 and played a big part in their promotion to the Premier League, scoring 12 goals in 42 appearances. He would make that move permanent in the summer but some would say he never impressed in the same way he did in that initial season again. Despite that with his level of talent, this release will be seen as a surprise.

One of the other players set to depart this summer is Quaner. While this is not a surprise as it appeared he was on his way out when he was loaned out to Ipswich Town last season, it will be sad for many fans due to his place in Huddersfield folklore. He scored the equaliser against Sheffield Wednesday in the Sky Bet Championship play-offs which led to the Terriers winning on penalties and eventually going on to win promotion.

Also set to depart are Joel Coleman, Rekeil Pyke and Jon Gorenc Stankovic. The last had already agreed to leave the club after signing a deal with Austrian side Sturm Graz.

