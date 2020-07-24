AFC Wimbledon are considering making a move to sign Birmingham City’s Connal Trueman on loan according to a report from the South London Press.

Interestingly, Wimbledon have chosen not to sign first-team goalkeepers on permanent deals in recent years. Instead, they have looked to sign talented young goalkeepers from bigger clubs on loan deals. Over the last few seasons that has included the likes of Joe Day from Cardiff City, Aaron Ramsdale from Bournemouth and George Long from Hull City.

It appears that the Dons will not be shifting from this strategy going into next season. This report states that they are looking at signing Trueman on loan to be their number one goalkeeper next season. The 24-year-old goalkeeper has come through the Birmingham academy but has struggled to break through into their first team, only making 12 league appearances for them since first being included in a Blues matchday squad in 2014. He has been out on loan before to get more experience, though they were at non-league sides Leamington and Solihull Moors.

But while Wimbledon are keen on this move, they will have to wait to see if Trueman will be available for loan. Birmingham’s season has only just finished and they still have some decisions to make about who will be there come September. That includes veteran goalkeeper Lee Camp. His contract is set to expire in the summer and if the West Midlands side make the decision to let him go, it becomes unlikely that they will let Trueman leave.

