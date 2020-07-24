TalkSport host Adrian Durham has suggested that Leeds United should move for Manchester City defender John Stones this summer in a radio interview.

The Premier League runners-up are expected to make a bid for £35million rated Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake this summer as they look to bolster their defence, meaning that Stones could be surplus to requirements.

Stones moved to the Etihad for £47.5million but has fell out of favour under Pep Guardiola who doesn’t appear to have full faith in the former Everton centre-back and a loan move could be on the cards.

Leeds won promotion to the Premier League earlier this month and this season they have had defender Ben White on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion within their ranks but a permanent deal looks unlikely at this stage.

Brighton boss Graham Potter has suggested that White is in his plans for next season meaning Leeds face the huge blow of losing one of their star players.

LOAN MOVE

Adrian Durham believes that Stones could be a great signing for Leeds – but only on loan. “I do believe in the Leeds thing. Now, a lot of people will look at this sand say ‘They’ve just got promoted.’”

“There’s no way a guy who was starting in a World Cup semi-final, a Nations League semi-final in the last two years and won two titles is going to go from Man City to Leeds.”

“But, the loan move is exactly what I was thinking. Leeds have had Ben White, who has been on loan from Brighton,” he continued.

“If they can get him, then obviously they go for him. Because he’s been with them for a year and Bielsa loves him, the fans love him and he is a terrific player who can play centre-back or in midfield.”

Leeds could certainly do a lot worse than at least taking a look at Stones. Although his form has declined in recent times, working under the management of someone like Marcelo Bielsa could ultimately revitalise his career.

Would John Stones be a good signing for Leeds United?