Leeds United have just announced the signing of highly-rated French stopper Illan Meslier. They have also been linked by Argentinian sources to Manchester United stopper Sergio Romero. According to Metro, Romero is available and he is reassessing his position as perennial back-up to error-prone David De Gea.

Romero joined Manchester United on a free deal from Serie A Sampdoria in late July 2015 and has a contract which expires at the end of next summer. The Red Devils hold the option of a further year should they wish to action it.

Truth be told, the 96-cap Argentine international has been nothing more than a bit-part player at Old Trafford since his arrival at the club. In total, he’s featured in just 59 games over the five years he has been at the club with just seven of these games being in the Premier League.

Metro report that Romero has become increasingly disillusioned with his position at Old Trafford, a fact that was exacerbated by a recent decision to leave him out of the FA Cup Semi-Final. Previous to that defeat, where De Gea’s errors meant a Manchester United loss, Romero had featured in every round.

Sources have told Metro that Romero didn’t take this decision well and that he was “really down“, a feeling “made worse” by De Gea’s display in the 3-1 defeat to Chelsea. Added to this, Spaniard De Gea kept his place for the 1-1 draw against West Ham in a move that Metro says “left Romero downbeat about his future at the club.”

Romero is said not to want to return to Old Trafford to play second fiddle to De Gea and is looking to move on. Metro add that he is “minded to leave this summer” and add that Manchester United will “accept a relatively paltry fee or around £4m.”

At this price, Leeds United should not only be interested but should be in there laying down their first offer to their bitter rivals. £4m for a keeper of Romero’s pedigree is definitely something that the West Yorkshire club should be looking at as a priority.

Should Leeds United consider paying £4m for a "disillusioned" Sergio Romero?