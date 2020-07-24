Stevenage have confirmed on their official club website that former Coventry City and Bradford City defender Romain Vincelot has signed on a free transfer.

A summer of rebuilding is underway at Stevenage after they finished at the bottom of the League Two table in the 2019/20 campaign. Now, under the management of Alex Revell, the club has moved to announce their sixth signing of the summer.

Former Coventry City and Bradford City man Romain Vincelot has joined Stevenage on a free transfer after departing Shrewsbury Town. The Frenchman’s deal with the League One club came to an end earlier this summer and now, it has been confirmed that he has found a new club.

Speaking to the club’s official website upon the announcement, Stevenage boss Alex Revell moved to heap praise on Vincelot. He highlighted some key traits he will bring to the club, saying:

“Romain is a fantastic leader, professional and character. We are absolutely delighted to announce him as a Stevenage player. He is someone that typifies us as a club – committed, passionate and always plays with a real desire to win.

“He has huge experience at this level. His knowledge will be key when showing our younger players what it takes to be a top professional. I truly believe he will be someone that the fans will love to watch because of the commitment and determination he will show every time he pulls on the Stevenage shirt.”

Vincelot, 34, arrived in England back in 2010 and has since gone on to play for Dagenham and Redbridge, Brighton and Hove Albion, Gillingham (loan), Leyton Orient, Coventry City, Bradford City and Crawley.

