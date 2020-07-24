West Ham United are planning to up their interest in signing Brentford’s Said Benrahma according to a report from The Times.

Benrahma has been one of the stars of the season for Brentford. While he was very impressive in his first season for the Bees after signing for them from Nice in 2018, this year has been another level for him. He was able to score a fantastic 17 goals and making eight assists in 44 appearances though it wasn’t enough for the club to get automatic promotion. Following their 2-1 loss to Barnsley on Wednesday, they will be competing in the Sky Bet Championship play-offs.

The end of season lottery is massive for Benrahma’s future. If Brentford manage to get through it and achieve promotion, it is likely that the 24-year-old winger will stay with the club. If they fail to get promoted, his form and talent means it will be nearly impossible to keep him and Brentford will struggle to get back to such a good position.

They will be extra concerned at losing Benrahma now that West Ham are set to up their interest him. They have been looking at signing him for a while but are eyeing their opportunity now that the Bees have missed out on automatic promotion. For those within West Ham, Benrahma reminds them of Dimitri Payet, a winger who had been a star player for them in the brief amount of time he stayed in East London. If Brentford don’t get promoted, it appears likely that Benrahma will be heading to the opposite side of London.

