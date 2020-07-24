Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has clarified the situation surrounding on-loan West Brom forward Callum Robinson as quoted by Yorkshire Live.

Robinson has been on loan at the Hawthorns throughout the second half of the season and scored the second goal in the final game against Queens Park Rangers, helping the Baggies secure promotion to the Premier League.

The winger was utilised by West Brom boss Slaven Bilic in a striker role against QPR and Robinson impressed with his pace and link-up play during the contest.

Robinson has made 16 appearances for West Brom and scored three goals but it has been his enthusiasm and the way in which he has integrated himself into Albion’s squad which has been most impressive.

Following West Brom’s promotion to the Premier League, Robinson revealed his thoughts on his future. “The plan is that my team is Sheffield United but I’ve got to wait and see what happens.”

“In the summer, in my head, I will go back to Sheffield United. The lads have been doing it from August time, I have just been here since January. I’ve just tried my best and been committed. I’m just happy we got the job done.”

In today’s press conference ahead of Sheffield United’s final game of the season against Southampton on Sunday, Wilder confirmed that Robinson’s situation would be dealt with by the club.

“I am not talking about individual players – Callum is under contract with us and there are always changes at the end of the season – I am delighted for Callum, he’s done great, Slaven and WBA a great achievement to get back into the PL,” the Blades boss said.

“There are always decisions at this part of the season that clubs have to make in terms of structure of the squad and Callum is our player and we will deal with that accordingly.”

