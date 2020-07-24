Journalist Pete O’Rourke has reported on Twitter (see tweet below) that former Luton Town and Wycombe Wanderers loan man Luke Bolton is set to join Dundee United in a new loan deal.

Manchester City winger Luke Bolton is set to join Dundee United on loan. #MCFC #DUFC — Pete O'Rourke (@SportsPeteO) July 24, 2020

With the Championship season now over, Luton Town loan man Luke Bolton has returned to parent club Manchester City. The right-sided player spent the campaign on loan at Kenilworth Road, picking up some valuable experience in the Championship.

Now, it has been claimed that Bolton is set for a fresh loan move away from Manchester City. Journalist Pete O’Rourke has said that Bolton is poised to link up with Dundee United on a temporary deal.

A loan move to Dundee United would make it Bolton’s third loan spell away from Manchester City. The 20-year-old spent a half a season on loan with Wycombe Wanderers in the second half of the 2018/19 campaign, featuring 10 times for the Chairboys.

Last summer, Bolton made a loan move to Luton Town. Despite primarily playing as a winger previously, the City starlet was utilised in a right-back role for much of the season. Bolton played 28 games across all competitions for the Hatters, laying on two assists in the process.

A loan move to Dundee United would prove a fresh challenge for Bolton. He is yet to play outside of England now, it seems he could be set for a loan move in Scotland at Tannadice, where former Tranmere Rovers boss Micky Mellon is now manager.

