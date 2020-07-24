Stoke City are favourites to land former Sheffield Wednesday defender Morgan Fox who has now become a free agent according to TEAMtalk.

Wednesday had offered Fox a new deal once his current one had expired at the end of this season but opted against remaining at Hillsborough.

There has been speculation linking him with a move to West Bromwich Albion Middlesbrough, Coventry City, Nottingham Forest and Barnsley.

However, it appears that the Potters are the frontrunners for his signature as they look to add defensive reinforcements following them securing their status in the Championship for another season.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk had previously claimed that he was confident of Fox signing a new deal.

“We are still talking to Fox. I think there are a few little details. That side I don’t really go into, I leave that to the club, the player and his representative.”

“All I know is Morgan is happy. He wants to be here from the conversations I have had with him. I’m sure that will be sorted as soon as both parties are happy.”

However, with Fox now being a free agent, he has been touted as a potential real coup for a number of Championship sides.

The left-back has made 169 Championship appearances and scored four goals. Fox has also been capped by the Wales under-21 international side and was called up by Ryan Giggs to the senior side although he is yet to make an appearance.

At just 26-years-old he is still in the best years of his career and he could be a really good signing for a club in the second tier of English football.

Would Morgan Fox be a good signing for Stoke City?