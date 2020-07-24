Leyton Orient have confirmed via their official Twitter account that former Manchester City and Barcelona midfielder Yaya Toure is training with the club.

Toure currently plies his trade for Chinese Super League side Qingdao Huanghai but has recently been spotted training with League Two’s Leyton Orient.

Since leaving Manchester City in 2018, the three-time Premier League winner and Champions League winner had a short spell at Olympiacos before his switch to China, where he has played 14 times, scoring two goals.

The 37-year old’s appearance in Leyton Orient training gear has sparked a huge reaction on social media with thousands of likes already on the posts from fans of the League Two club.

Yaya Touré lads. Bloody hell. — Leyton Orient

It is believed he is just aiming to regain his fitness ahead of the 2020-2021 campaign, which gets underway in Asia this week. But the reason for choosing Leyton Orient is still unknown. Yaya Toure will not be joining the League Two team under any other capacity other than to train at present.

The midfielder has won countless trophies in his career, both domestically, in Europe and he has also won plenty of individual awards. He has been the recipient of the African Footballer of the Year award a joint record four-times, sharing the record with Cameroonian Samuel Eto’o.

His most recent trophy came with current side Qingdao Huanghai who won the Chinese second division. They are to compete in the Chinese Super League for the first time in their history since the cub was founded just seven years ago in 2013.