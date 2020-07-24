West Bromwich Albion have opened talks with former Northampton Town striker Callum Morton over a new contract at the club according to West Brom News.

The youngster spent the second half of last season on loan at the League Two side and helped them win promotion by scoring eight goals in 12 appearances for the club.

The 20-year-old returned to the Hawthorns at the end of the season following the Wembley showdown but is now in the last year of his current deal at the Hawthorns.

However, the Midlands club were hugely impressed by his performances whilst on loan at the Cobblers and are keen to tie him down to a long-term deal.

Morton is edging closer to the senior Albion team and manager Slaven Bilic is a keen admirer of the striker.

The former Northampton man has already claimed that he would be willing to remain at the Hawthorns and go on out on loan to another club once again in order to gain regular first-team football.

“The aim when you are at your parent club is always to play first-team football there but if that’s not possible for whatever reason, or if they don’t think I’m ready yet, then I’ll happily go on another loan to whatever level is deemed necessary for me to play,” he said.

There is the possibility of Morton going out on loan again to Northampton where he clearly enjoyed his time and manager Keith Curle would surely be open to discussions about bringing him back to the club as they prepare for League One football next season.

Morton is clearly a huge talent and West Brom will eager to avoid losing him on a free transfer next summer.

Should Callum Morton sign a new deal at West Brom?