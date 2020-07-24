According to Spanish news site Sport.es, Premier League duo Everton and West Ham United are interested in Barcelona forward Martin Braithwaite.

The 29-year old previously plied his trade for Middlesbrough having signed from French side Toulouse for £9 million. During that time Braithwaite made 36 appearances over two years between 2017 and 2019, scoring eight goals.

The Dane failed to light up the Championship under both Garry Monk and Tony Pulis during his time at Middlesbrough and was shipped out on loan in two separate spells under the Welshman.

The first saw Braithwaite move to Bordeaux, scoring four in 14, before another loan spell the following season saw him playing for Leganes. He eventually made the switch permanent in 2019. He scored 13 goals in 48 appearances in all competitions for the Spanish side before his shock move to Barcelona.

But he has been used sporadically since arriving. He was originally seen as an ’emergency signing’, with injuries to forwards Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele meaning they were light in numbers up front. He has played 11 times for the Catalonian side, scoring just once.

However, despite his limited minutes on the pitch, his performances have seen several clubs become interested, including both Everton and West Ham in the Premier League.

If either of the two sides were to pursue a deal for the 39-time Danish international, it could certainly be seen as a risk given his previous seasons in England for Middlesbrough left very little to be desired.