West Bromwich Albion are eager to secure the signing of West Ham United winger Grady Diangana on a permanent basis according to the Daily Star.

There have been reports that Diangana is valued at around £20million which could severely stretch the Baggies’ budget during the summer transfer window.

The 22-year-old has enjoyed a sensational season in the Championship scoring eight goals and providing seven assists whilst helping Slaven Bilic’s men achieve automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Manager Slaven Bilic isn’t looking to make wholesale changes to the squad but believes retaining Diangana is pivotal to their chances of competing at the highest level.

There has also been interest in the winger from Celtic, Rangers, Everton and Newcastle United and Bilic is desperate to move quickly for the in-demand youngster.

Diangana has signed a six-year deal at the London Stadium but with the Hammers having already secured their top-flight status for another season it could prove difficult for him to break into their starting XI.

The winger would be almost guaranteed a place in Bilic’s side with his quality having been evident throughout this campaign and could prove a real coup if the Midlands club can sign him.

Bilic has already said that he will be looking to keep the core of his team and only make a few additions.

“We will see. We are a good team. We have a good example with Sheffield United, Norwich and Villa. It is maybe three different approaches that show you that you have to change but you don’t have to change a lot.”

“The majority of the guys we have counted on here are going to play in the Premier League because they deserve it. Over the whole season, the players have been fantastic. I really believe that some of them will be more suited to the Premier League.”

