The main image of this article shows Ben White lashing in a right-footed volley from the edge of the area. It was a goal any striker would be proud of, let alone a young centre-back like him. It could be the last memory that Leeds United fans have of him at Elland Road. This could be because the Whites face an uphill battle to keep hold of him after Graham Potter’s latest words.

In truth, Ben White has exceeded all expectations during his season at Elland Road, one where he has excelled. The Poole-born youngster featured in ALL 46 games of the season and in EVERY minute of those games. He was a vital cog in the well-oiled Bielsa machine that romped to Premier League promotion as champions.

Trouble is, in some respects, he was too good. His displays drew many plaudits from pundits and it was pretty much obvious that there were scouts and interested watchers from big clubs circling around. Not only that but what they saw in his development this season raised his value into the £tens-of-millions bracket. It left Brighton rubbing their hands in glee.

That glee is shown in the words of Brighton boss Potter, carried by the Daily Mail’s Mail Online portal (link above). Potter is adamant that Ben White is going nowhere, reminding those who are interested: “He’s our player, he’s got a long contract with us.”

Indeed, in what will be a blow to Leeds United and others that are interested, Potter says that he sees the future of Ben White to be at the south coast club. Potter says:

“I know about his qualities. He’s a fantastic player. He’s done brilliantly at Leeds and helped them get promotion – that’s fantastic for them, fantastic for him – but he’s our player and we’re looking forward to working with him.”

Many Leeds United fans are hoping that, with some financial moving around, the Whites could be serious bidders for White but that looks set to be a battle that will be lost. This is due to the youngster being in the Seagulls plans for next season, Potter adding:

“He complements us really well. He’s got attributes that are really, really useful and he’s going to be a top player.“

So, in terms of needing a centre-back to complement Liam Cooper at the heart of Leeds United’s defence next season, it’s back to the drawing board for the newly-promoted Premier League outfit.

Do Leeds United have any hope of landing Ben White for next season?