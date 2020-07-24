Leeds United, as the main image to this story shows, were crowned champions of the Sky Bet Championship last night at Elland Road. They Whites rounded their season off in style with a 4-0 beating of Charlton Athletic that confirmed the Addicks relegation to League One. However, for some Whites players, it won’t be smiles next season.

Leeds United fans suffered 16 years, over 740 games and 15 managers and largely disappointment before Marcelo Bielsa’s side gave them back what many said was almost an expectation – Leeds back in the Premier League.

Of course, promotion does mean that readjustments will need to be made at all levels and that includes the playing staff. The club’s scouting and backroom staff are busy looking at players that they feel will be able to do a job for the Whites in the Premier League. The same is true on the other side of the coin – players with no future at the club.

Here are three players who, it can be said, don’t have a future at Elland Road next season.

Kiko Casilla: In a way, this is the one that many would agree won’t be at Elland Road next season. You could forgive the odd mishap and mad moment, all keepers have them. It isn’t as if he was a Massimo Taibi – there is a very good keeper at the core of Kiko Casilla. What cannot be forgiven is the series of events leading up to his eight-game ban imposed by the FA. Call it ‘guilt’ or ‘beyond reasonable doubt’ but once the Spaniard was tarnished with the ‘racism’ brush, it was game over for him. A fleeting appearance against Derby County aside, it’s likley that Casilla will return to Spain this summer.

Jay-Roy Grot: A strange one this one. Looked to be full of promise and potential when first signed for the Whites. Imposing, powerful and with the physique of a Greek sculpture, Grot looked the part. However, looks aside, it hasn’t really worked out for the Dutch youngster at Elland Road. The past two season, both under Bielsa, have seen him sent out on loan back to his native Holland. He’s entering the last season of his contract at Elland Road. It looks likely that it’ll be another season on the road for him.

Ryan Edmondson: Contentious one this, I can almost hear the “Oohs” and sharp intakes of breath from here. Edmondson has been knocking on the door the past two seasons and the goals he has scored have been making that knocking louder. Trouble is, no one seems to be answering; the fans can hear it, the coaches can’t. The simple fact of the matter could be that he’s not in Bielsa’s plans. I mean, he has goals in him and that is beyond dispute. Yet, when Leeds United were crying out for goals, Edmondson did not get the call.

Should any of these players be given a chance by Leeds United?