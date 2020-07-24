Coventry City are preparing for life back in the Championship after securing promotion from League One.

Mark Robins’ men impressed in League One and now, Coventry City’s attention will turn to recruiting and preparing for life back in the Championship.

The Sky Blues have already been pretty busy in the transfer market ahead of next season. Coventry have moved to snap up former loan star Callum O’Hare permanently, also reuniting with Ryan Giles on a temporary basis. Julian Dacosta, Marcel Hilssner and Gustavo Hamer have also joined the club.

A host of defenders have also been linked with Coventry City ahead of next season. As covered here on The72, both England youngster Jonathan Panzo and free agent Samuel Yohou have both been linked. However, the centre-back the Sky Blues should turn to this summer is the recently released Sean Raggett.

As reported here as well, Raggett’s departure from Premier League side Norwich City has been confirmed. The former Rotherham United and Portsmouth loan man is available for nothing this summer.

Raggett has plenty of experience of League One football and most recently starred on loan with Portsmouth. Pompey have been linked with return move for the defender, but the Sky Blues should try to lure him in with the offer of Championship football.

Raggett made a name for himself with Lincoln City, earning a move to Norwich. With the Imps, he scored 10 goals in 75 games. He featured twice for Norwich’s senior side, spending time on loan with Rotherham United and Portsmouth. With the Millers, Raggett played in 10 games, scoring one goal and providing one assist.

He was a mainstay in Portsmouth’s defence this season, netting two goals and laying on two assists in 38 appearances across all competitions. Raggett has only ever played nine Championship games but after his performances for Pompey, he could be ready to step up to the second tier.

Coventry City fans, how would you feel about a free transfer swoop for Raggett? Would you like to see him join or would you rather look elsewhere? Let us know what you think in the poll at the bottom of the page.

In other Coventry City news, one of the club’s former loan players has found himself a new club – discover more about that here.

Would you welcome a move for Raggett?