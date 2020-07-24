According to a report from Voetbal International, Rotherham United are in the lead in the chase for Dutch midfielder Jorrit Smeets.

Rotherham United will be looking to recruit for the Championship this summer. Paul Warne’s side have returned to the second tier and the Millers will be hoping to add some new faces before the start of next season.

Now, it has emerged that the club are in the chase for Dutch midfielder Jorrit Smeets. Rotherham United are not the only side keen on Smeets, however. German pair St Pauli and VfL Bochum – both playing in the second tier – are also interested in signing the Fortuna Sittard man this summer.

Smeets could be on the move this summer and the report form Voetbal International states a move out of Holland is on the horizon.

Smeets, 25, is a defensive midfielder and has spent his entire career playing in The Netherlands. He came through Roda JC’s academy, making his way through the youth ranks before making a move to Fortuna Sittard in the summer of 2016.

With Fortuna, Smeets has played in 107 games across all competitions. Along the way, he has managed to notch up four goals and eight assists. He has captained the side on multiple occasions this season, displaying leadership traits that could come of use to Rotherham United in the Championship.

It awaits to be seen if a rumoured move to Rotherham materialises for Smeets this summer. He has options in Germany, but he could opt to test himself in the Championship with a move on the cards this summer.

Rotherham United fans, would you welcome a summer move for Smeets?

