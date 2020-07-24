Former Barnsley and Huddersfield Town winger Adam Hammill has signed for Derry City, the club has confirmed on their official website.

Hammill has linked up with Derry City, joining on a free transfer upon the expiry of his deal with the League Two club. Hammill will remain with the Irish side until the end of the current deal after the deal was confirmed on Thursday.

Upon the announcement, Derry City boss Declan Devine spoke about Hammill’s arrival. Having previously worked with the winger at Dunfermline in 2007, Devine said he is happy to be working with Hammill again. He said:

“I’ve known Adam for a long time and he’s a quality player who has had a wonderful career.

“To be fair he’s the type of player we wouldn’t have been able to bring to this league had it not been for the pandemic affecting the leagues in England.

“He’s been here a few days now and already helping to bring out the best in others around him. I’m delighted he’s at this club and I know that even though they can’t be in the stadium yet, our supporters will really enjoy watching him.”

Hammill, now 32, came through Liverpool’s youth academy, joining Barnsley in 2009 after a successful loan at Oakwell. He has spent two separate permanent stints with the Tykes, notching up 26 goals and 29 assists in 199 games for the club.

Hammill was on the books at Huddersfield Town for three years. He first joined on loan before making a permanent move, playing 75 times along the way, netting seven goals and providing 13 assists.

Since last leaving Barnsley in 2018, Hammill has gone on to play for St Mirren, Scunthorpe United and Stockport County (loan).

Now, he will be looking to impress in Ireland with Derry City. Do you think Hammill will fare well in Ireland? Let us know what you think in the poll at the bottom of the page.

