Former Charlton Athletic loan man Beram Kayal has confirmed on Twitter (see tweet below) that he has departed Brighton and Hove Albion.

Charlton Athletic signed midfielder Beram Kayal on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion last summer. The Addicks brought him in on a temporary basis to bolster their midfield ranks but injury brought an early end to his time at The Valley.

Now, an update on his future has emerged. It has been confirmed that Kayal’s time with Brighton will be coming to an end this summer. His deal is up soon and it has been confirmed he will not be remaining at the AMEX Stadium beyond the end of the season.

Brighton’s chairman Tony Bloom led the tributes upon the announcement. Speaking to the club’s official website, he said that Kayal was a “terrific player” for the club, giving him his best wishes for the future. He said:

“Beram has been a terrific player for the club, helping us secure our Championship status in his first few months here, and then becoming part of the squad that came so close in 2016, before eventually clinching promotion in 2017.

“His style of player and energetic approach always made him a popular player with supporters, not least in our near-miss season, when he was a deserved winner of the club’s Player of the Season Award. He also made important contributions to the team in our first two seasons in the Premier League.

“On behalf of everyone at the club I would like to thank Beram for some great memories and wish him all the very best for the future. I am sure we will welcome him as our guest at the Amex in the future, allowing our supporters to be able to say a proper farewell.”

Kayal started his career in Israel with Maccabi Haifa before making the move to the UK with Scottish giants Celtic. The 32-year-old remained with Celtic for five years, playing in 132 games prior to join Brighton and Hove Albion in 2015.

Kayal has featured 131 times for the Seagulls but is yet to feature for the club in the 2019/20 campaign having spent the first half of the season out on loan with Charlton Athletic.

