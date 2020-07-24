Barnsley’s Championship status looks to have been secured after a dramatic final day.

Wigan Athletic’s appeal against their 12-point deduction is still with the EFL. However, as it stands, the Latics will be relegated and Barnsley will survive after a late 2-1 win over Brentford.

Now, with the season over, Barnsley’s attention will turn to recruiting for next season. Gerhard Struber will be hoping to add some new faces to his squad to help build on this season. One player they should look to strike a deal for is Austrian midfielder Stefan Schwab.

As covered here on The72, Schwab has already been linked with a move to the Championship. Blackburn Rovers, QPR and Bristol City have been linked with the Austrian midfielder. He is available on a free transfer with his contract at Rapid Vienna set to expire soon and the Tykes should pursue a deal for him.

With Rapid Vienna, Schwab has netted nine goals and laid on 10 assists in 32 appearances in all competitions. Schwab is the captain of Rapid and has been with the club since 2014 when he signed from Admira Wacker. In total, the midfielder has notched up 241 appearances for the club, scoring an impressive 51 goals and laying on 51 assists in the process.

Rapid skipper Schwab is yet to test himself outside of Austria, so Struber could look to bring his fellow Austrian to Oakwell to give him the chance to prove himself in England. He would provide a goalscoring threat from midfield, also bringing added leadership alongside captain Alex Mowatt.

It would be interesting to see if Barnsley and Struber would pursue a move for Schwab. Would you welcome a move for Schwab this summer? Let us know what you think in the poll at the bottom of the page.

