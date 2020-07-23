Ben White signed off a more-than-successful season for Leeds United last night as the Whites put a beleaguered Charlton to the sword at Elland Road, delivering a 4-0 beating that sent the Addicks down to League One. He signed off in style with the kind of goal that a striker would have been proud of. However, Brighton manager Graham Potter seems to quell Leeds hopes of a return on a permanent basis according to a report the Daily Mail.

For White is was the highest-profile season of his career, his first at this level. He started ALL 46 games and played EVERY minute of those 46 games and helped Leeds storm to the Premier League. He was at the heart of all the good things that Leeds did last season, he stood out like he’d been playing Championship football all his career.

Such has been the level of his displays for the West Yorkshire side that Leeds want him. However, what he has shown to for Leeds United, other sides have also seen and taken notice. Sides with bigger cheque book; sides with deeper pockets. These sides, the likes of Liverpool and both Manchesters, will be in for Ben White in the summer window so the rumours go.

The Mail, via reporter Oli Gamp and the Mail Online portal, deal a huge blow for Leeds United fans hoping to see Ben White back at Elland Road on a permanent basis next season. This comes through the words of Brighton boss Graham Potter who reminds suitors, “He’s our player, he’s got a long contract with us.”

Potter went on to say of White that he knows what the youngster brings to the table, ending by reiterating a warning to interested parties. He said of this:

“I know about his qualities. He’s a fantastic player. He’s done brilliantly at Leeds and helped them get promotion – that’s fantastic for them, fantastic for him – but he’s our player and we’re looking forward to working with him.”

Looking forward to working with youngster White, and to next season, Potter adds:

“He complements us really well. He’s got attributes that are really, really useful and he’s going to be a top player.“

Ben White is going to be a top player, that is beyond even thinking about. However, if Potter’s words are to be taken at face value, that won’t be at Leeds United under Marcelo Bielsa.

Will Leeds United be signing Ben White this summer?