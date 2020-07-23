Danny Guthrie has signed a new one-year contract with Walsall as confirmed by the club website.

The 33-year-old midfielder is well known due to having a good pedigree. He came through the Liverpool academy and while he didn’t break through there, he was able to move to Newcastle United and make under 100 league appearances for them over four years. He has also played for the likes of Blackburn Rovers and Reading. After a brief stint in Indonesia playing for Mitra Kular, he returned to England and signed for Walsall in 2019.

And he has obviously impressed in the year as he has signed a new contract with the club, though they haven’t disclosed how long this new deal is for. The veteran midfielder made 28 appearances for the Saddlers, scoring one goal. With Walsall wanting to push for promotion next season, they’ll be happy to have a veteran midfielder leading the way for them.

Following the signing, Guthrie said: “I am pleased to get the deal done,”

“I always wanted to stay at Walsall. I have built up a good relationship with the players, the staff and the manager was great to me last year so I was keen to re-sign.

“It’s been a long time but we’re close to coming back to training so I’m looking forward to getting back amongst the lads and get going again.”

Head coach Darrell Clarke added: “I am delighted that Danny has decided to extend his stay with the club,”

“He has undoubted ability having played at the highest level for a number of years and when he’s in the team and fit, he makes a massive difference for us with the qualities he possesses.”

Is Danny Guthrie signing a new contract good for Walsall?