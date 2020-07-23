The season is over and it is time to vote for the Leeds United Player of the Season.

It has been an excellent season for Leeds. After missing out on automatic promotion last year then falling in the play-offs to Derby County, they were hoping to build on that and make sure they finally returned to the Premier League.

They were able to do that even with the disruption of the Coronavirus enforced lockdown, sealing Marcelo Bielsa as an Elland Road legend. It never really looked in doubt either. While there were a few wobbles, Leeds were consistently in the top two for the majority of the season and other than very nervous fans, most didn’t believe they would ever be shifted from those top two spots.

In the end they were not only able to seal promotion but also become the champions of the Sky Bet Championship, finishing their season with the flourish they deserve.

Now it is time to vote for the Player of the Season using our Duel voting system which works like a winner stays on. We will reveal the winner next week!

