Chris Brunt has told the BBC Sport that he is keen to sign for Stoke City.

Yesterday, he played his final ever game for West Bromwich Albion. He has a good claim to being a club legend for the Baggies having signed for them in 2007 from Sheffield Wednesday. He had been a regular in their first team for the majority of that time and has also served as club captain when they were in the Premier League.

But all good things must come to an end and Brunt’s departure was confirmed earlier in the season after a year where he struggled to break into the first team. He is now a free agent looking for a new team and he knows exactly where he wants to go.

Brunt has said that he is hoping that he can move to Stoke. Their head coach Michael O’Neill has worked closely with Brunt when he was the manager of Northern Ireland and the veteran winger is very keen to reignite that relationship. Reports suggest that this move almost happened in January and another chance for it is now available this summer.

Brunt said: “I’ve made no secret of how I enjoyed working under Michael,”

“He’s done a fantastic job with Stoke in the short time he has been there. It is a big club and a good club, and the move nearly happened in January.

“I won’t lie, I would love the chance to work with Michael again. If that’s a possibility I would be delighted with that but it is up to other parties. There is a lot of water to go under the bridge yet.”

